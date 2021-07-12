Lancaster OES schedules golf tourney

Staff report

Lancaster Chapter #943, Order of the Eastern Star, invites one and all to its tenth annual “Shooting for the Star” golf tournament on Sunday, Sept, 12, at The Old Brickyard Golf Course, 605 I-45, Ferris, 75125.

Open registration starts at 11 am. Shotgun tee-off is at 1:00 p.m. Registration entry fee is $70 per player (includes a shared cart, green fees, and meal). Make checks payable to Lancaster Chapter #943 and mail with registration/sponsor form to: Secretary, Lancaster Chapter #943, 116 Dunn St., Red Oak, TX 75154.

Hole sponsorships and advertising are available (Gold $500, Silver $250, Bronze $100). Sponsors will have signs posted on the course. Prizes will be awarded for: Hole-In-One (car), Closest to the Pin, and Longest Drive, as well as ditty bags and various door prizes. Individual trophies will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams. Refreshments will be served at the 19th hole after the tournament is finished.

This tournament abides by the rules set by The United States Golf Association for both match and stroke play. There will be a Marshal on the course at all times.

For more information, or to get a registration/sponsorship form, please contact: Jackie Lemons, Secretary, at 972.951.0330, jlemons2012@gmail.com, or Debbie Tarpley, Chairperson, at 214.934.6001, debbietarpley@hotmail.com.