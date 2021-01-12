Berryhill ready to hit the links

Barbara Boxleitner

Daily Light correspondent

Maypearl High School graduate Tyler Berryhill is in the final year of his college golf career.

The senior is among the top golfers for Northwestern Oklahoma State University. "He's improved every single year," said Nikkole Donk, Northwestern Oklahoma State head golf coach. "He's a hard worker on and off the course."

The team did not have fall tournaments because of COVID but Berryhill said the squad practiced four days a week. "I can't really get a gauge on how my senior year will go," he said.

Last year he was the usual third scorer for the team, though he led the Rangers and tied for 41st overall at the Midwestern State Invitational in October 2019. He shot 222 (79-71-72) in finishing with a team-high 31 pars and sharing the team lead with nine birdies.

He placed second among the Rangers at another October 2019 event and at a March tournament.

Berryhill said he has improved the most in error control. "Making my misses smaller and being able to turn a bad day into 75 or 76," he said.

He's been working to have a solid swing and keep his hands ahead of the ball at impact to gain distance. He said he has gained 10 to 15 yards off the tee and averages close to 300, though factors such as hitting into the wind cause him to be short of that.

He has been pleased with his accuracy on the fairways in playing courses that are tighter and have more water than what he experienced in high school.

"I haven't generated very much swing speed," he said. "I've gotten a lot more consistent. I'm able to keep it within 5 yards on a miss on average."

Donk cited his improved short game on courses very different from those in Texas. "Our grass definitely takes a lot of hard weather," she said. "The grass is not as soft. There's a lot of adjusting he's had to do."

On track to graduate in May, Berryhill believes he has equaled his career expectations. "I could have improved a lot more," he said. "It just didn't seem to stick for an entire season."

Women's golf

Freshman Kayli Nash of East Texas Baptist University competed as an individual in the Lady Crusader Fall Invitational. The Waxahachie High alumna shot 180 (91-89) to finish 20th. She placed 23rd in the American Southwest Conference Fall Preview.

