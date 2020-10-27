Ex-Indian golfer sets sights high

Barbara Boxleitner

Daily Light contributor

Paul Gonzalez has a chance to finish his University of Texas at Arlington golf career as a record holder.

The Waxahachie High School graduate entered his senior season among the career leaders in multiple categories for the men's golf program.

He held a .04 advantage in the career scoring average to begin this fall. "I set a lot of records in high school," said Gonzalez, an all-Sun Belt Conference second-team selection as a sophomore. "I kind of wanted to do the same thing. I didn't know what per se."

He led the team in scoring average the past two years, setting a program single-season record with a 72.00 average in 2019-20. He was second in scoring average as a freshman.

He led the team in the fall opener by tying for ninth with 216 (72-72-72). "I was pleased," he said. "It's always good to go out and get a top 10."

He tied for 10th, second on the squad, in the second event. He shot 213 (71-73-69).

Gonzalez wants to play professionally, and UT Arlington head golf coach Casey Devoll believes he has the ability.

"He was always a really good ball striker," Devoll said. "He's been working on his short game--wedges, putting, chipping."

"He's a guy that loves to practice every single day," he said. "He's very driven. Everything he does, he gives 100 percent."

The Korn Ferry Tour, a developmental circuit of the PGA, is one Gonzalez is eyeing. "I'm just more focused on getting better each day," he said. "I think I'm right where I need to be. The way I'm progressing is at a good rate. I will be ready to go play."

Football

Friends University freshman wide receiver Kevin Green had five catches for 50 yards against Sterling College. The former Indian had four receptions for a career-high 74 yards against McPherson.

Texas A&M University sophomore defensive back Demani Richardson made 24 tackles, second on the team, through four games. The Waxahachie product had one interception.

Women's cross country

Waxahachie graduate Emily Mackel of Dallas Baptist University placed fourth in the East Texas Shootout 5K.

Previously at Red Oak High, sophomore Nicolette Esparza finished third among University of Texas at Tyler entries and 17th overall in the East Texas Shootout 5K.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.