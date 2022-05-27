SAGU head football coach Smith resigns

SAGU Athletics

Southwestern Assemblies of God University has announced the resignation of head football coach Ryan Smith, who has indicated a desire to pursue other coaching opportunities.

On Tuesday, Smith released his resignation announcement, thanking his team.

“It was truly a dream come true and a dream job,” Smith said. “As of today my family’s time to serve at SAGU has come to an end. We are thankful for all we have accomplished during our time at SAGU. Words can’t express my appreciation for the men who helped build our program into a nationally recognized and respected football program.”

In the previous four years SAGU football holds an 18-21 record and finished 9-3 in 2021 while winning the National Christian College Athletic Association's Victory Bowl.

In a message to the players, Smith said, “What a ride! Together, we have accomplished the most wins in a season in school history, NCCAA Victory Bowl champs, and created a culture that was second to none. More important than any of that, I’ve been blessed to meet and serve the best men! I want to thank you all for the greatest memories! Keep fighting the good fight!”

SAGU will begin the process of finding a new head coach immediately.

“SAGU Athletics has a mission to pursue spiritual formation in student-athletes, prepare student-athletes to be servant leaders, and provide an atmosphere of athletic excellence,” the university stated in a press release.