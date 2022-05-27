Former SAGU QB finds grid success in Europe

SAGU Athletics

The Leipzig Kings of the European League of Football have finally found their quarterback for the 2022 season.

After the retirement of Michael Birdsong this spring the Kings were left with the tough task of replacing the league's most talented passer. Now they've found their guy in former SAGU quarterback Jordan Barlow.

Head Coach Fred Armstrong on his new signal-caller:

"Jordan is a very efficient QB who can make every throw on the football field and uses his legs and athletic ability to extend opportunities for big plays. There is a calm and poise you see with his game that you love to have in your QB. From 25 QBs we looked at, Jordan is our QB and glad to have him with the Kings."

The 6'2, 210-pound quarterback spent two seasons at SAGU. During his time at SAGU, Barlow threw for 4,436 passing yards, 592 rushing yards, and scored 50 total touchdowns in 19 starts. His best season came in 2021 when he had a 149.2 passing efficiency rating, which set the SAGU football single-season record. The 24-year-old finished the 2021 season with 2,787 yards, 26 touchdowns and only six interceptions as he led his team to a 2021 NCCAA Victory Bowl win.

Prior to transferring the SAGU, the Arkansas native began his career at Arkansas Baptist College (NAIA) throwing for 1,529 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 583 yards on 33 carries as a true freshman. Barlow then went on to play for Lindenwood University (NCAA D2) and eventually SAGU. Now he begins a new journey as an international player.

Barlow commented on why he chose the Kings:

"Never been to Europe before so this is very new but a very exciting opportunity! I actually had a few contract offers in the Indoor Football League as well as the X-League but chose to come to Leipzig over both of those. I feel that the Kings have a great foundation set & are building something very special that I want to be a part of! I spoke with Coach Armstrong & Michael Birdsong, upon his retirement, and after speaking with them it felt like Leipzig presents a great opportunity for me as a player, as well as a chance to be a part of a team that is ready to win a lot of games this season!"

Barlow is now the 12th and final starting quarterback to be announced in the ELF, as the league moves closer to an early June kick-off. Expect the newcomer to target former NFL receiver Anthony Dable–Wolf, tight end Phillip Eichhorn, and playmaker Shida Wang.