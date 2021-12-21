SAGU places 3 on All-American teams

SAGU Athletics

The American Football Coaches Association and NAIA announced the 2021 AFCA NAIA Coaches' All-American teams, with SAGU receiving three honors. Keaton Dudik was selected to the All-American Second Team at running back, Hayden Evans was selected as an All-American Honorable Mention, and Drake Rodriguez was selected as an All-American Honorable Mention.

Dudik, a junior running back out of Waco, was honored as a Second Team All American for the first time in his career after his record-breaking season. Dudik finished the year with 1,586 rushing yards on 238 rushes, and he added 22 rushing touchdowns while averaging 132.2 rushing yards per game and 6.7 yards per rush. He ranked second in the NAIA in rushes and yards, and he ranked third in the NAIA in yards per game and touchdowns. Dudik also ranked second nationally in all-purpose yards.

Dudik was also the lone offensive player chosen for First Team All Sooner Athletic Conference honors as well. He was named the 2021 Sooner Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and was selected as first team all-conference for the second straight year. Dudik broke SAGU Football records in single season rushing touchdowns, single season rushing yards, and single season scoring.

Evans, a senior offensive lineman out of Santa Fe, Texas, was selected as an All-American Honorable Mention for the first time in his career. Evans led and anchored an offensive line that helped the Lions offense rank in the top ten nationally in scoring, total offense, yards per game, rushing yards, rushing yards per game, yards per rush, rushing touchdowns, first downs, rushing first downs, red zone scores, red zone touchdowns, and red zone touchdown percentage. The Lions offense also nationally ranked 11th in scoring, 18th in passing yards, and 19th in passing touchdowns. Evans has been a four-year starter for SAGU on the offensive line, and Head Coach Ryan Smith also attributes Evans for all in-game run checks.

Finally, Rodriguez, a sophomore defensive lineman out of Georgetown, Texas, was also selected as an All-American Honorable Mention for the first time in his career. Rodriguez ranked among the Sooner Athletic Conference leaders in sacks and tackles for loss, finishing fourth among SAC defenders with 7.0 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. As a defense, the Lions set a school record in sacks with 29.

"All three of these young men deserve this honor, and I'm extremely excited for them,” Smith said. “These three represent the talent level and the caliber of athlete we are bringing in her to the UNCOMMN. More than that, they represent the type of man we are bringing to SAGU."

The AFCA has selected an All-American team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions.