SAGU coach Smith tapped for NAIA honor

SAGU Athletics

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the coaching staffs for both the NAIA East and NAIA West teams for the 2021 Senior Football Classic. The 2021 game will be held in Durham, N.C. at Durham County Stadium on Dec. 17.

Coach Ryan Smith, SAGU's head football coach, has been chosen to lead the NAIA West team after a record setting year for SAGU Football. Smith will act as the head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach for the NAIA West team. Smith led the Lions to a 9-3 overall record and won the 2021 NCCAA Victory Bowl. SAGU football set a school record in wins, yards gained, points scored, points per game, passing efficiency, rushing touchdowns, and first downs.

Joining Smith will be SAGU wide receivers and special teams coordinator, Chase Paramore. Paramore will act as the wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator for the NAIA West team.

"It is a huge honor to represent my family, SAGU, and the entire NAIA as the head coach for the West team," said Smith. "I really appreciate Lendsey and the rest of the NAIA for working so hard to make this happen. It is a great opportunity to expand our brand as the NAIA and continue to show the nation the talent we have at this level. It's also extremely important to honor the seniors who have invested their time, finances, and their football career to this game at the NAIA level."

Joining Smith and Paramore on the staff of the NAIA West will also be a collection of talented coaches from around the ranks of the NAIA.

The NAIA East will be led by Jason Burianek, Missouri Baptist head coach. Burianek a former player at University of Colorado, has been leading the Spartans since the team's inception in 2014.

The 2021 NAIA Senior Football Classic will take place at 6 p.m. CST on Friday, Dec. 17. The game will be the premiere event leading into the NAIA Football National Championship on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Fans can tune-in to the Senior Football Classic on the NAIA Network at NAIANetwork.com for free.