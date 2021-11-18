Haynes a mainstay on Tarleton O-line

Barbara Boxleitner

Daily Light correspondent

Blake Haynes has been a fixture in the Tarleton State University football team's offensive line.

The Maypearl High School graduate is playing right tackle this season.

The sophomore earned a starting role after overcoming a July bout with COVID, which he said cost him some of the progress made earlier during the summer, when he worked on agility, footwork and hand placement.

"That took a lot of hard work I put in," said Haynes, who played in 10 games as a freshman and in seven last year. "The conditioning part of that took a hit. I'm as fast as I was, not as strong as I was."

At 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, he is one of the team's fastest linemen. He matches up against tackles and ends, the latter of whom tend to be quicker and apt to blitz the quarterback.

"Blake is very athletic," said Scott Carey, Tarleton State offensive line coach and run game coordinator. "It's nice to put him on the edge where he can handle the speed rushers."

The coach said Haynes received a B grade in eight of the nine games heading into the Nov. 13 game. "I don't give many Bs," Carey said.

"His feet have been so much better," the coach said. "He can do so many things in pass protection and run blocking."

Haynes said the linemen are graded on 10 markers, such as technique, footwork and effort. "I've actually done a lot better than I thought I would as far as the grading scale," he said. "It gives us a goal to work with."

More football

Previously at Waxahachie High, Friends University wide receiver Kevin Green had 14 receptions for 180 yards in seven games. He ranked second on the team in receiving yardage and had one touchdown.

Through 10 games, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kenedy Snell had 11 receptions, including one touchdown, for 134 yards for Texas A&M University-Commerce. The past Indian rushed five times for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Lamar University inside linebacker Caimyn Layne, who competed for Waxahachie, had 23 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery in nine games.

Freshman defensive lineman Jh’Marques Head made eight tackles in six games for West Texas A&M University. The former Indian forced one fumble.

Men's soccer

Out of Life High School Waxahachie, Quinten Fineas Pop started six of the 16 games he played for Texas A&M-Texarkana.

