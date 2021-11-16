SAGU takes down No. 25 Langston on road

SAGU Athletics

LANGSTON, Okla. — The SAGU football team earned a huge 41-24 road win over No. 25 Langston on Saturday night. The Lions accumulated 519 yards of total offense, their highest of the season, with a balanced attack as 259 yards came on the ground and 260 yards came in the air. In the previous week against Texas College, SAGU totaled 510 yards of total offense.

SAGU ends the regular season 8-3 overall and 6-3 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

"I am proud for the players and coaches in the UNCOMMN,” head football coach Ryan Smith said. “We talked all week about believing and not allowing any external circumstances impact our internal belief. I am proud of the GRIT we demonstrated against a really talented Langston team."

The Lions secondary brought their best against the Langston offense as they intercepted Langston's quarterback, Larry Harrington, three times. The SAGU front held Langston to just 147 yards rushing on 29 attempts including three tackles for loss. The Lions also held Langston to just 5 of 13 on third down and 2 of 4 in the red zone.

Kieren Woodley started the SAGU opening drive with a 29-yard field goal to put the Lions up 3-0 in the first quarter. Woodley is now 10 for 14 on the year after putting two through the uprights on Saturday at 29 yards and 41 yards.

In the second quarter, the SAGU offense began to find their groove scoring on back-to-back drives as Jordan Barlow scored six on a quarterback keeper and Keaton Dudik followed with his first rushing touchdown of the day. The Lions would go into halftime up 24-10.

Barlow put together another great performance accounting for three total touchdowns on the day. He ended the game with 260 yards through the air and two touchdowns and 17 yards on the ground with a touchdown.

Dudik, the NAIA's leading rusher, totaled 181 rushing yards and two touchdowns including a 64-yard run. He averaged 7.5 yards per carry in SAGU's win. Dudik has now rushed for 100+ yards in 10 out of the 11 games played this 2021 season for the Lions.

The SAGU defense stepped up in the second half forcing three Langston interceptions, and the SAGU special teams blocked a late field goal in the fourth.

Keandre Belcher led the SAGU defense with six total tackles and a tackle for loss. Isaac Gowdy stepped up for the Lions as he accounted for four tackles and an interception making this the second week in a row he has picked off the opposing quarterback. Zack Nelson finished with five tackles and a tackle for loss while Josiah Johnson and Keveon Davis both had interceptions.

Zachary Johnson led the SAGU receivers with three catches for 120 yards while Paul Odidi and Mike Mouton both found the end zone in the second half.

The Lions will host the Sterling College Warriors this Saturday in the NCCAA Victory Bowl. The game will be played at Lumpkins Stadium with kickoff set for noon.

This marks the third appearance in the Victory Bowl for the Lions. SAGU defeated University of Northwestern 10-7 in the 2015 Victory Bowl and fell to Campbellsville in 2017 by the score of 41-28. The Warriors, who are 6-5 on the season, will be making their first-ever appearance.

All student-athletes and coaches will participate in a Christian Service Project and serve the local community.