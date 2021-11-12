SAGU pours it on in road blowout

SAGU Athletics

TYLER — The SAGU football Lions took on the 0-10 Texas College Steers on Saturday night and controlled the game from start to finish, scoring in all four quarters and eventually taking a 63-0 victory.

Saturday night was the first time the Lions have scored 60 points during the 2021 season following their 54-29-win last week over Wayland Baptist. SAGU also totaled 510 yards of offense, their highest of the 2021 season.

Keaton Dudik, the NAIA's leading rusher with 1,372 yards, had his 7th 100+ yard rushing game of the season. He ran for 175 yards on just 19 attempts and scored 4 touchdowns. Dudik has broken multiple SAGU football records this season including the single season touchdown record (22 TD's), the single season rushing yards record (1,372 rushing yards), and the single season scoring record (132 points).

The Lions established a great running game as Dakeevion Rose and Jordan Barlow saw 50+ yards on the ground Saturday night while Kevrin Busby added 33 rushing yards. SAGU totaled 304 yards on the ground and 6 touchdowns. Barlow threw for 185 yards and 1 touchdown on the night as well. Blayne Rowe led the receiving core with 3 receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown while Zackariah Johnson added 4 receptions for 21 yards. Nine different receivers saw action on Saturday night.

The SAGU defense earned its first shutout of the 2021 season against the Steers. This was also their 4th game of the 2021 season where they have held their opponent under 14 points. As a team the Lions totaled 6 sacks, 4 interceptions, and 14 tackles for loss.

Quaveann Mitchell, a freshman from Waco, also added a forced fumble in the 4th quarter where he scooped and scored for his first defensive touchdown. Mitchell totaled 3 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced and recovered fumble, and a touchdown. Jaylan Moss led the Lions defense with 7 tackles including 2 tackles for loss and an interception while Isaac Gowdy totaled 5 tackles and an interception.

The Lions (7-3, 5-3 Sooner Athletic Conference) will finish the 2021 regular season as they face Langston University (7-2) on Saturday in Langston, Okla. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.