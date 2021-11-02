SAGU rolls in home grid finale

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU football team celebrated six seniors on Saturday afternoon in their final home game of the 2021 season and took a 54-29 win over Wayland Baptist University to get their sixth win of the year. The Lions now sit at 6-3 on the year and 4-3 in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

The Lions started their scoring spree early as Jordan Barlow found Keaton Dudik on a 17-yard pass just two minutes into the game to put SAGU up 6-0. After a 14-yard field goal by Kieran Woodley, Barlow found Paul Odidi from 26 yards out to put the Lions up 17-3 at the start of the second quarter.

On the day, Barlow went 22-38 in the air and racked up 405 yards and 6 touchdowns. Barlow was named the Sooner Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week and NCCAA Student-Athlete of the Week after his performance.

Barlow found 6 receivers on the day led by Odidi, who brought in 6 receptions for 151 yards and touchdown. Zachary Johnson also torched the Pioneers secondary as he brought in 5 receptions for 103 yards and found the end zone 3 times.

With five minutes left in the second quarter, Dudik continued to prove why he is one of the best running back in the country as he found the end zone on an 18-yard run to put the Lions up 24-10. The Lions would go into halftime up 31-10 after Barlow found Zackariah Johnson in the end zone with just 30 second left in the second quarter.

Just 1 minute into the third quarter, Barlow found Zachary Johnson from 27 yards out for his first of three touchdowns on the day.

The Lions defense continued to dominate the Pioneers up front as they totaled 6 sacks on the day and 10 tackles for loss. Drake Rodriguez led the way with 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and a forced fumble. Isaac Gowdy added 6 total tackles and an interception while Dalton Spencer also added 6 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1 sack on the afternoon. On the day, 25 Lions recorded a tackle. Overall, SAGU only allowed 39 rushing yards from the Pioneers on 28 attempts.

SAGU would go on to cruise through the second half as Barlow found Zachary Johnson two more times in the end zone to secure the 54-29 win over Wayland Baptist University in their final home game of the 2021 season. The Lions now sit at 6-3 on the year and 4-3 in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

The six SAGU football seniors honored were:

Defensive Back, #23, Wade Polk: Polk is a four-year letterman at SAGU.

Offensive Tackle, #78, Hayden Evans: Evans is a four-year starter at SAGU and has been named 2nd Team All Sooner Athletic Conference.

Offensive Lineman, #79, Donald Kinchen: Kinchen is a two-year starter at SAGU.

Defensive Lineman, #90, Devante Crownover: Crownover is a four-year letterman at SAGU.

Punter and Holder, #40, Seth Green: Green is a three-year letterman at SAGU and has been named Sooner Athletic Conference Honorable Mention.

Defensive Tackle, #99, Keandre Belcher: Belcher is four-year starter at SAGU and has been named 1st Team All Sooner Athletic Conference.

SAGU will be on the road against Texas College on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.