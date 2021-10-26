Dynamic offense secures victory for SAGU

SAGU Athletics

Utilizing a dynamic rushing and aerial attack, the Lions totaled 342 yards of offense and five touchdowns to take down Lyon College 38-21. SAGU saw a touchdown in every quarter of the afternoon as they marched down the field.

Jordan Barlow led the high-powered SAGU offense once again as he accounted for 180 yards in the air and two touchdowns while rushing for 40 yards and three touchdowns. Barlow found seven different receivers throughout the afternoon, and Zachary Johnson was the favorite target of the afternoon as he saw four receptions for 57 yards. Zackariah Johnson followed with three receptions and 49 yards. Paul Odidi also caught his first touchdown of the year on a 38-yard pass from Barlow.

After breaking the SAGU single season rushing touchdown record in last week's contest, Keaton Dudik broke the SAGU single season rushing yards record formerly held by Chris Island who had 1,026 yards in the 2007 season. Dudik rushed for 123 yards on 26 attempts bringing his 2021 season total to 1,095 yards. He currently leads the NAIA in rushing yards.

Defensively, the Lions were able to disrupt the Scots offense as they totaled three sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. Dalton Spencer led the way with six total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. Drake Rodriguez followed with 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack while Keandre Belcher also added five tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. On the day, 17 different Lions recorded a sack and eight recorded a tackle for loss.

The Lions now stand at 5-3 on the year and 3-3 in Sooner Athletic Conference play. They will be back at home in Lumpkins Stadium as they face Wayland Baptist University this Saturday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.