Lions’ Herron earns SAC weekly honor
Senior defensive back cited after huge game at Oklahoma Panhandle State last weekend
Southwestern Assemblies of God University’s Damaris Herron has been named the Sooner Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Herron, a senior defensive back from Bakersfield, Calif., collected seven tackles, six solo tackles, three tackles for loss, two pass breakups and an interception as SAGU won 48-6 over Oklahoma Panhandle State University last Saturday in Goodwell, Okla.
The Lions allowed a season-low 83 rushing yards and six points, which equaled SAGU's lowest points allowed (six against Arkansas Baptist on Oct. 2) this year. Herron has notched 34 tackles, 29 solo tackles, 5½ tackles for loss and two interceptions in 2021.
The Lions will be back in action on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Lumpkins Stadium against Lyon College.