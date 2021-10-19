SAGU gets big road win over OPSU

SAGU Athletics

GOODWELL, Okla. — SAGU football had a dominant Saturday, winning 48-6 over Oklahoma Panhandle State University and improving to 4-3 on the year.

The Lions totaled 402 yards of offense averaging 5.5 yards per play, and they added 6 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions while holding the Aggies offense to just 237 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Lions came out firing in the first quarter scoring 21 points. Just 1 minute into the game SAGU marched down the field in 8 plays for 75 yards and scored their first touchdown of the afternoon as Jordan Barlow found Jamal Long from 4 yards out. Barlow now has 12 passing touchdowns on the year while Long has 7 receiving touchdowns all coming from Barlow. The Lions offense quickly went to work again on their next drive as Barlow found Blayne Rowe for a touchdown from 19 yards out making it a 14-0 ballgame early in the first quarter.

Oklahoma Panhandle's lone score of the day came late in the second quarter as Jamalrian Jones connected with Brandon Stephens for a 13-yard touchdown, but this didn't come before the Lions found the endzone twice again pushing their lead to 28-6 heading into halftime.

Kieran Woodley came out with a strong leg in the third quarter as he hit back-to-back field goals from 46 yards and 33 yards. Woodley finished the day going 2 for 2 on field goals, 6 for 6 on extra point attempts, and adding 5 touchbacks while averaging 58.7 yards per kickoff. The Lions pushed their lead in the fourth quarter as Barlow found the endzone again on 2-yard rush, and Keaton Dudik punched one in from 1 yard out.

Barlow finished the day 18 for 36 with 180 yards and 2 touchdowns in the air, but he also got it done with his legs finishing with 62 yards on 6 attempts and 1 touchdown on the ground. Dudik had himself another 100+ yard rushing game as he finished the day with 134 yards on 24 attempts and 3 total touchdowns. Dudik leads all the NAIA in rushing yards on the year.

Barlow found 6 different receivers throughout the Saturday afternoon game, and Zackariah Johnson led the way with 6 receptions for 62 yards while Long added 3 receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.

The SAGU defense dominated the day as they held the Aggies to a mere 237 yards of total offense with an average of just 3.7 yards per play and just 1 score. The Lions also had 6 tackles for loss, 1 forced and recovered fumble, 2 interceptions, and they forced the Aggies to punt 9 times. Damaris Herron had another great game as he led the SAGU defense with 6 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and an interception. Kishawn Kelley followed with 6 total tackles and 3 tackles for loss while Lonterrious McClain added an interception. This marks the third time this season the SAGU defense has held their opponent under 14 points and the second time this season they have held their opponent to 6 points.

SAGU now improves to 4-3 on the year and 2-3 in Sooner Athletic Conference play. They will now face Lyon College at home on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.