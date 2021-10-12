Rams spoil SAGU Lions comeback

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU football team lost their third Sooner Athletic Conference game on Saturday afternoon to Texas Wesleyan University. The Lions saw a fourth quarter comeback as they found the end zone three times in the fourth quarter alone, but ultimately, they fell 38-33 to the Rams. Penalties plagued the Lions throughout the game as they had 14 for 127 yards.

Texas Wesleyan came out with an explosive offense in the first half scoring 24 points and taking a 24-14 lead into halftime, but it was their defense who forced and recovered two fumbles in the first half that gave the Rams all the momentum. On the day, the Texas Wesleyan defense totaled three sacks and five tackles for loss.

The Lions started their fourth quarter comeback on a Keaton Dudik 68-yard run for a touchdown to cut the Rams lead to 38-21. Dudik continued his masterful season with another game of 150+ yards rushing. On the day, he had 191 rushing yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns.

Six minutes later with just six minutes left in the game, Jordan Barlow drove the team 62 yards down the field and eventually found Zackariah Johnson from twelve yards out for six. The Lions quickly got the ball back after a great defensive stop, and Barlow once again found Jamal Long for a 71-yard touchdown to cut the Rams lead to 38-33. Long had 120 yards, four receptions, and two touchdowns on the day while Barlow threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions continued to prove that they are one of the best offensive teams in the conference as they totaled 419 yards, averaged 7.2 yards per play, and converted 7 of 11 on third down. Defensively, Isaac Gowdy and Drake Rodriguez led the Lions with eight tackles each, while Damaris Herron had a great day adding two tackles for loss, seven total tackles, and an interception. Keandre Belcher also added two tackles for loss and five total tackles.

Ultimately, the Lions were unable to recover two onside kicks in the fourth quarter, which led to a 38-33 win for the Rams. The Lions now fall to 3-3 on the year and 1-3 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

The Lions will now head to Goodwell, Okla. on Saturday to face Oklahoma Panhandle State University in their fifth Sooner Athletic Conference game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.