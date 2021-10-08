SAGU rolls over Arkansas Baptist, 50-6

SAGU Athletics

SAGU dominated Arkansas Baptist during the 2021 homecoming game, outgaining the Buffaloes by over 300 yards and holding them to just one score in this 50-6 romp last Saturday afternoon at Lumpkins Stadium.

SAGU, who improved to 3-2, scored on a Keaton Dudik 19-yard rush just five minutes into the contest, but it was the Lions defense who held strong during the first half. On the day, the SAGU defense held Arkansas Baptist to just 213 total yards of offense and one score while adding four sacks and a safety.

Drake Rodriguez led the Lions defense once again as he had two sacks, three tackles for loss, a safety, and seven total tackles. Rodriguez was named SAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Zach Nelson and Joseph Chavez both added 5 tackles each, and Noah Gipson had three tackles and a sack. On the day, 19 different Lions had tackles, nine had tackles for loss, and three had sacks.

SAGU was able to add to their lead in the first half as Jordan Barlow found Keaton Dudik for a 32-yard touchdown making it 13-0, but Arkansas Baptist answered with a 14 play, 80-yard drive to cut the Lions lead to 13-6.

The Lions offense came alive during the second half scoring 37 unanswered points beginning with another 31-yard Keaton Dudik touchdown just 12 seconds into the third quarter. Dudik finished the day with 163 rushing yards on just 14 attempts and added 3 rushing touchdowns. He also added three receptions for 71 yards and one receiving touchdown, leading the SAGU offense in both rushing and receiving.

Dakeevion Rose added two rushing touchdowns in the second half, and Javontey Harper added a rushing touchdown as well. The Lions established the run Saturday afternoon as they gained 357 yards on the ground in 45 attempts and added six rushing touchdowns.

The Lions improve to 3-2 on the year and will now face cross-town rival Texas Wesleyan on Saturday in a Sooner Athletic Conference match-up. Kickoff is set for 2:00 PM at Lumpkins Stadium.