SAGU rolls to win over Millsaps College

SAGU relied on high powered offense and a trio of first-quarter touchdowns by Kevrin Busby, Jamal Long, and Keaton Dudik to rebound from its first defeat of the season with a 38-21 victory over Millsaps College Saturday afternoon at Lumpkins Stadium.

Behind a game-high 161 yards and three touchdowns for Dudik, SAGU's offense totaled 494 yards, recording 272 yards on the ground and 222 yards in the air. The Lions’ offense averaged 7.7 yards per play and converted 7 of 12 on third down.

Jordan Barlow finished the afternoon 17-of-27 for 215 yards and a touchdown, while Long led in receiving once again pulling in 3 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. Barlow found eight different targets on the afternoon as he picked apart the Majors’ defense. Dudik led the SAGU offense on the ground as he rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 attempts, including a 63-yard rush for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Lions defense held strong throughout the afternoon as they forced six punts and held Millsaps to a 1-11 third down conversion rate. Dalton Spencer led the SAGU defense as he totaled ten tackles on the day including two tackles for loss and one sack. Drake Rodriguez followed as he totaled seven tackles on the afternoon including two tackles for loss and a sack. Six Lions totaled five or more tackles on the day.

SAGU set the tone early, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter including a touchdown run by Busby from three yards out on the Lions opening drive. The SAGU offense would continue to steamroll the Majors in the first quarter as Barlow found Long from 23 yards out for a score, and Dudik punched it in from five yards out to lead 21-0. Millsaps could never catch up to the Lions as the SAGU offense scored in every quarter of the game and found the end zone in three of the four quarters.

With the 38-21 victory over Millsaps College, SAGU improves to 2-1 on the season averaging 28.67 points per game thanks to their high-powered offense.

The Lions will continue their Sooner Athletic Conference play on the road next Saturday as they face Arizona Christian at 11 a.m. in Phoenix.