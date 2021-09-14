Ottawa spoils SAGU's home opener

SAGU Athletics

Ottawa University Arizona rode a dominant passing game to a 42-28 victory over SAGU Saturday afternoon in the Lions' 2021 home opener at Lumpkins Stadium.

Austin McCullough threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns, while Ian Zamudio hauled in three receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns. In all, Ottawa overcame an early interception, which was returned for a touchdown by Keveon Davis, and 11 penalties to build a 21-point cushion going into halftime.

SAGU (1-1 Sooner Athletic Conference, 1-1 overall) posted 427 yards of total offense and controlled the clock with 34 minutes of possession time, but the Lions were unable to convert on third down, going 4-of-13, and were unable to convert twice in the red zone.

Keaton Dudik rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns, while Jordan Barlow threw for 178 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 96 yards. Jamal Long saw a lot of action as well, pulling in five receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions saw a third-quarter comeback as they came out of halftime and scored within the first three minutes on a Dudik rush from seven yards out. The SAGU defense followed suit as they came up with a big stop on third-and-7, forcing Ottawa to punt. The Lions went on to score on their next drive thanks to another Dudik rushing touchdown from seven yards out making it a one-score game of 28-21.

The Ottawa offense continued to roll in the fourth quarter, though, as McCullough found Jordan King in the end zone pushing their lead to 35-28. The SAGU offense answered once again as Barlow found Long for 54 yards, and on the next play, Barlow found Long again for an eight-yard touchdown. This wouldn't derail the Ottawa offense, though, as they answered on the next drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown, which proved to be enough as they defeated the Lions.

SAGU will be at home again next Saturday, facing Millsaps College in a non-conference game. Kickoff is set for 12 noon.

The home contest for the Lions will be broadcast via YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Livestream on the SAGU Sports Network accounts as the second of six broadcasts for SAGU football.