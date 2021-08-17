SAGU quarterback named to SAC honor

SAGU Athletics

Southwestern Assemblies of God University quarterback Jordan Barlow was named the Sooner Athletic Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year by the conference's coaches last Tuesday.

Barlow, a senior from Van Buren, Arkansas, is coming off a season in which he passed for 1,539 yards. As a result of his strong junior year campaign, he led the SAC in touchdown passes (13), completion percentage (59.7 percent), and passing efficiency (136.6). Barlow was also honored as second-team all-conference during the 2020-2021 season.

"JBar is an incredible leader, an extremely talented QB, and one of the smartest players I have ever coached. Our team trusts him on and off the field. I'm excited to see him perform this season and lead our team," said Ryan Smith, head football coach.

After landing in the 4th spot of the SAC preseason polls, Barlow and the SAGU Lions will begin the 2021 season at Louisiana College on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.