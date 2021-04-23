SAGU lands 22 on football all-conference list

SAGU Athletics

The long awaited 2020-21 All-Sooner Athletic Conference honors were announced Wednesday afternoon. On the list, 22 SAGU athletes were named to either First-Team, Second-Team, or Honorable Mention.

The Lions finished the season 4-3 with wins over Texas Wesleyan University, Langston University, Lyon University and Oklahoma Panhandle State University. The Lions had a solid defense throughout the season, ranking 9th in rushing defense per game. The defense also ranked 16th in sacks per game and 19th in total sacks, with 22 for the year.

The offense was led by Offensive Lineman Antuan McDowell, Quarterback Jordan Barlow, Running Back Keaton Dudik and Wide Receiver Jamal Long, who guided the Lions to a Top 30 offense.

The Special Teams played a big part for the Lions throughout the season as well, guided by Kicker Kieran Woodley and Twins Zackariah and Zachary Johnson, who took on most of the returning duties. Head coach Ryan Smith has done a tremendous job with bringing in playmakers to make the Lions a contender, and this winning season gives credit to this.

"We are extremely proud of all of our men that were selected for the All-Conference honors,” Smith said. “All these guys are well deserving and just more proof of all the investment that they’ve done to get to this point. Last season’s team we consider to be the #TeamOfEvidence and these honors are just more EVIDENCE of all the things that they were able to accomplish during this very long and unusual season."

First Team All-SAC:

Offense

RB Keaton Dudik (JR/ China Spring, TX): Ranks No. 43 in Rushing Yds per Game (65.0)

WR Jamal Long (JR/ Hillsboro, TX): Ranks No. 28 in Scoring (TDs) per Game (7.0), No. 29 in Scoring per Game (7.0)

OL Antuan McDowell (JR/ Starkville, MS)

DEFENSE

DL Keandre Belcher (JR/ Katy, TX): Ranks No. 23 in Fumbles Forced per Game (0.3); No. 37 in Tackles For Loss per Game (1.4) and No. 48 in Total Tackles For Loss (9.5)

DB Jaylan Moss (SO/ Waco, TX): Ranks No. 8 in Passes Defended per Game (1.4)

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR Zackariah Johnson (JR/ Newton, MS)

Second Team All-SAC:

OFFENSE

QB Jordan Barlow (JR/ Van Buren, AR): Ranks No. 15 in Passing Yds per Game (219.9); No. 17 in Total Total Offense (1,649); No. 19 in Total Offense Yds per Game (235.6); No. 19 in Total Passing (1,539) and No. 23 in Pass Efficiency (136.6)

WR Zackariah Johnson (JR/ Newton, MS)

TE Blayne Rowe (JR/ Mabank, TX)

DEFENSE

DL Drake Rodriguez (SO/ Georgetown, TX)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Kieran Woodley (JR/Watsonville, CA): Ranks No. 3 in Field Goals (1.4), No. 5 in Total Field Goals (10); No. 10 in Scoring (Kicking) per Game (7.1); No. 16 in Total Scoring (Kicking) (50); No. 25 in Field Goals Pct (0.83) and No. 50 in Pat Kicking Pct (0.90)

Honorable Mention:

Keveon Davis DB, (FR/ Pine Bluff, AR)

Zachary Johnson KR, (JR/ Newton, MS)

Hayden Evans OL, JR (Santa Fe, TX)

Noah Gipson DL, (SO/ Irving, TX)

Seth Green P, (JR/ Shreveport, LA)

Chris Hall LB, (JR/ Atlanta, GA)

Damaris Herron DB, (JR/ Bakersfield, CA)

Zarious Keyes RB, (JR/ Raleigh, MS)

Donald Kinchen OL, (JR/Oak Grove, MS)

Dalton Spencer LB, (SO/ Austin, TX)

Jeremiah Sumrall LB, (JR/ Silver Creek, MS)

Rodrick Williams OL, (JR/ Callaway, TX)