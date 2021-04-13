SAGU closes grid season with home win

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University football team defeated Oklahoma Panhandle State University, 27-24, on Saturday in a game that closed out the spring season for both teams.

The first quarter was a battle of field position, as both teams were trying to get settled in. The Lions were first on the scoreboard with a field goal by Kieran Woodley, but OPSU answered with a touchdown on a 32-yard pass from their quarterback Trevor Bom.

In the second quarter, the Lions took the lead (10-6) when Jordan Barlow’s 14-yard pass connected with Blayne Rowe, but a late touchdown by OPSU helped them take a 12-10 lead going into halftime.

The third quarter belonged to freshman Jamal Long, whose two receiving touchdowns put the Lions ahead 24-18 going into the fourth quarter. Long had a career day with two touchdowns and 134 yards on five receptions.

The fourth quarter was a gritty, grind-it-out quarter where the Lions depended on their defense to get stops. The defense, combined with another Woodley field goal, put the game away.

Barlow, a senior, went 13-of-26 with 191 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. Keandre Belcher had nine total tackles with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble, and Jaylan Moss added nine total tackles.