SAGU closes grid season with home win
Lions rally in second half, keep OPSU at arm’s length in spring finale
The Southwestern Assemblies of God University football team defeated Oklahoma Panhandle State University, 27-24, on Saturday in a game that closed out the spring season for both teams.
The first quarter was a battle of field position, as both teams were trying to get settled in. The Lions were first on the scoreboard with a field goal by Kieran Woodley, but OPSU answered with a touchdown on a 32-yard pass from their quarterback Trevor Bom.
In the second quarter, the Lions took the lead (10-6) when Jordan Barlow’s 14-yard pass connected with Blayne Rowe, but a late touchdown by OPSU helped them take a 12-10 lead going into halftime.
The third quarter belonged to freshman Jamal Long, whose two receiving touchdowns put the Lions ahead 24-18 going into the fourth quarter. Long had a career day with two touchdowns and 134 yards on five receptions.
The fourth quarter was a gritty, grind-it-out quarter where the Lions depended on their defense to get stops. The defense, combined with another Woodley field goal, put the game away.
Barlow, a senior, went 13-of-26 with 191 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. Keandre Belcher had nine total tackles with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble, and Jaylan Moss added nine total tackles.