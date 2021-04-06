SAGU suffers tough road loss at Ottawa

SAGU Athletics

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Southwestern Assemblies of God University football team faced off against Ottawa University on Saturday and fell into an early deficit, suffering a 37-7 loss.

The Lions’ slow start cost them in the first quarter as two big plays from Ottawa put them ahead 17-0 after the first quarter. An interception return for a touchdown and a field goal extended the lead to 27-0 going into halftime.

The game was highlighted by the run game for the Lions, as they ran for 142 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Keaton Dudik had 86 rushing yards on 17 attempts, with his longest run being 22 yards. Jordan Barlow went 12-of-23 with 118 passing yards .

Defensively, Isaac Gowdy had eight total tackles (six unassisted), and Noah Gipson had two sacks with four total tackles.

On Saturday, SAGU will host Oklahoma Panhandle State University. Start time is scheduled for 2 p.m.