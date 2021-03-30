SAGU falls on last-second field goal

SAGU Athletics

The Southwestern Assemblies of God University football team hosted Arizona Christian University in a showdown that featured a rematch of a thriller that happened in October between the two, which saw ACU take home a 41-37 win.

In this matchup the Lions came out fired up; their first drive of the game resulted in a touchdown as Jordan Barlow connected on a 44-yard pass to Zachariah Johnson. The Lions would take this 7-0 lead into the second quarter, but 13 unanswered points by ACU put them ahead 13-7 going into halftime.

The second half was packed with entertainment as both teams traded points and stops, but the turning point came in the fourth quarter. The Lions were able to rattle off 10 straight points to tie things up 20-20; Barlow's scramble and 15-yard passing touchdown to Jamal Long was a sight to see as Long tip-toed to score the game-tying touchdown.

With just under a minute left, ACU had the ball and as it started its drive deep in its territory, a tough penalty from SAGU put ACU in field goal range. The last-second kick from ACU sailed through, with a final score of 23-20.

Barlow led the Lions going 21-of-35 with 258 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. Keaton Dudik had 195 all-purpose yards.

Damaris Herron had a good game on defense with 8 total tackles and a big sack down the stretch. Zach Nelson Johnson had 3 total tackles and 2 pass deflections. Also, he came away with a big interception.

On Saturday, the Lions will play on the road against Ottawa University in Surprise, Ariz. Start time is scheduled for 2 p.m.