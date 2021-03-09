SAGU football wins at Lyon

SAGU Athletics

BATESVILLE, Ark. — Southwestern Assemblies of God University football was back on the road Saturday afternoon as they won against Lyon University with a final score of 27-20.

The Lions were looking for their second conference win of the season and back to back road victories as well.

SAGU (3-1, 2-0) struck first with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Barlow to Blayne Rowe; their lead was short-lived as Lyon came down to score a touchdown of its own to tie the score 7-7.

A couple of rushing touchdowns by both teams brought the score to 14-13 with SAGU leading going into halftime.

In the second half, a Keaton Dudik 10-yard rushing touchdown put the Lions up 21-13; another touchdown by Dudik in the fourth quarter extended the lead to 27-13.

The Lions defense was able to hold off LU for most of the second half but late in the fourth quarter LU scored which cut the lead to seven points; 27-20. A late hold by the Lions defense forced a turnover and sealed the victory for SAGU.

Barlow went 25-of-32 with 228 passing yards and a touchdown. Mike Mouton brought down 9 catches for 68 yards, and Keaton Dudik finished with 81 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

Dalton Spencer had a team-high 8 tackles with 1 tackle for loss and a sack. The Lions defense held Lyon to 72 rushing yards and 3-of-13 on third-down conversions.

On Saturday, March 27, SAGU football will play at home against Arizona Christian University. Start time is scheduled for 12 noon.