Ex-WHS receiver discovers Friends

Barbara Boxleitner

Daily Light correspondent

Two years of not playing football hasn't cost Kevin Green.

The Waxahachie High School graduate was the second leading receiver for Friends University (Kan.) through seven fall games (2-5). The freshman had 23 receptions for 226 yards, both second on the squad, in seven starts.

He did not play while a student at two junior colleges. "I was kind of content with being a regular student," he said. "I think I saw my friends playing football, and I missed it."

He started contacting football coaches during fall 2019 and by January had transferred to Friends.

"I don't think I ever got out of playing shape," Green said. "I went to junior college, and I was always playing basketball or doing anything to stay active."

He filled a need for the team, according to Matt Kalb, Friends associate head coach and offensive coordinator.

"He has a maturity and a leadership quality about him," the coach said. "He was what we were looking for. We needed another receiver."

"He works hard. He does run good routes," he said. "He is naturally talented."

In a loss to McPherson College, Green had four catches for a season-high 74 yards, with a season-long reception of 25 yards. During a win over Sterling College, he had a season-high five receptions for 50 yards.

Although the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Green is not the main deep threat, Kalb said he is especially effective at gaining yardage after contact. "He's a guy we want to get the ball to as quickly as we can and let him do the rest," he said. "We rely on him to do good once he has it."

Green is happy with his progress thus far. "I block a lot better. I feel like I've gotten faster. I've always loved my route running, being able to get open," he said.

The team is supposed to conclude its schedule during the spring.

More football

Redshirt freshman AJ McGruder played in five of West Texas A & M University's six games. The Waxahachie graduate started at left guard against Pittsburg, Stephen F. Austin, Oklahoma Panhandle and Angelo State universities.

Dylan Green played six games, including starting at center against Ave Maria, for Southeastern University. The redshirt senior played for the Indians.

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Swinton Jackson played one game for West Texas A & M. He competed for Red Oak High.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.