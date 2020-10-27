SAGU football opens with win at TWU

SAGU Athletics

FORT WORTH — Southwestern Assemblies of God University began its 2020 football campaign with a 33-15 win against Texas Wesleyan University on Saturday.

The Lions started the game focused on sticking to the game plan. This effort led the Lions to a 13-0 start which eventually led to a 23-7 lead at halftime.

Coming out of halftime the Lions remained dominant and put TWU away. The offense and defense were both locked in and set the pace for the game. The Lions played a complete game on both ends and were able to come away with a big win to start the season.

“Proud of our coaches for preparing a great game plan!” SAGU head coach Ryan Smith said. “We were able to put together a complete game and come away with a win. Overall great way to start the season.”

Junior Kieran Woodley went 4-4 on field goal attempts with the longest being 44 yards.

The combination running of sophomore Keaton Dubik and junior Zarious Keyes resulted in two rushing touchdowns and 110 all-purpose yards.

Junior Keandre Belcher finished with a game high 8 tackles.

The entire defense showed up Saturday. They held TWU to a total of 116 yards (68 rushing yards) (48 passing yards).

The offense finished the game with 333 yards (83 rushing) (250 passing). The passing attack was led by quarterback Jordan Barlow, who led the offense well and was able to get into a good rhythm.

This Saturday, SAGU will host Arizona Christian University at Lumpkins Stadium. Start time is scheduled for noon.