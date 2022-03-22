Lions fall to Thomas More in NAIA tourney

SAGU Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The SAGU men's basketball team fell 74-44 to the No. 2 seed Thomas More on Friday afternoon in the Round of 16 at the NAIA Men's Basketball National Championship Tournament.

The Lions finish their historic season with a 24-9 overall record after winning the 2022 Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Championship, winning the 2022 NAIA National Championship Tournament Opening Round, and advancing to the Round of 16 in the NAIA National Championship Tournament.

The six SAGU basketball seniors include Nathan Bailey, Joel Polius, Nykolas Mason, Isaiah Boling, Joshua Kashila, and Jacob Rainey. This senior class has left a lasting legacy on the SAGU basketball program, as well as the university, as they have won three conference championships, two opening rounds, made a Fab Four run in 2020, and made a Round of 16 run in 2022.

Delton Deal, head men's basketball coach, said, "These guys have truly left a legacy at SAGU that will never be forgotten. Not only with their basketball ability but with their character and how they display Christ's love. They will be missed but never forgotten, and I'm lucky to have coached them."

In the Round of 16 game against Thomas More, SAGU was led by Bailey, who finished the game with 20 points and 5 rebounds. Kashila added 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. As a team, SAGU shot 32 percent from the field (17-53) and 35 percent from three (5-14).

During the 2021-22 season the Lions shot 45 percent from the field and 33 percent from three while outrebounding their opponent 40 to 36 per game. As a team, SAGU also averaged 16.1 assists per game and 8.1 steals per game.

The Lions were led by Mason, who averaged 17.3 points while Kashila added 15.4. Bailey followed averaging 10.3 points, and Boling averaged 9.6 while Polius averaged 9.4.

Deal said, "I'm so proud of this team for overcoming so many adversities and achieving so much success. They are a special group of men, and I couldn't have asked for more from them."