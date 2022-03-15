Lions advance to NAIA national Sweet Sixteen

SAGU Athletics

SAGU men's basketball took a 77-63 victory over Montana Tech in the NAIA Men's Basketball Opening Round final game on Saturday night in the Sheaffer Center Arena.

With this win in the Round of 32, the Lions (24-8) will now advance to the Round of 16 in the NAIA Men's Basketball National Championship Tournament held in Kansas City, Mo. The 84th Annual Men's Basketball National Championship Tournament is set to take place March 17-22 at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

The Lions will face No. 5 nationally ranked Thomas More University (29-4) in the Round of 16 after they defeated Stillman in the opening round, 80-67. The game will take place Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. and will be available for viewing on the SAGU Athletics website.

Against Montana Tech on Saturday, Nykolas Mason led the way off the bench with 23 points, followed by Joel Polius with 16 points and a team-high eight rebounds and Joshua Kashila and Nathan Bailey with 10 points each. The Lions were 16-of-18 from the free throw line

On Friday night, the Lions took an 82-61 victory over Central Methodist in the Sheaffer Center Arena. Kashila led the way this time with 24 points, including four 3-pointers, followed by Polius with 13, Isaiah Boling with 11 and Noah Boling with nine. SAGU led at halftime, 37-28.