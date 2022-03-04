SAGU receives all-conference awards

SAGU Athletics

Led by two first-team all-conference selections, four SAGU men's basketball standouts have been selected for the Sooner Athletic Conference postseason honors, the league office announced Wednesday.

Senior combo guard Nykolas Mason was selected as first team all-conference for the 2021-22 season. The 6'6, Frisco, Texas, product was selected first team all-conference after averaging 18.7 points per game, which was good enough for second in the SAC only behind the SAC player of the year Cameron Hines. Hines averaged 19.1 points per game. Mason also ranked second in the SAC in field goal percentage as he shot 55% from the floor throughout the year. Mason had a game high 32 points against No. 10 Science and Arts on November 20 where he sunk a layup and a free throw with just seven seconds left to overtake the Drovers 91-88. Mason currently has 1,568 points in his SAGU career.

Senior guard Joshua Kashila was selected as first team all-conference for the 2021-22 season. The 6'3, Angola, Luanda, product was selected first team all-conference after averaging 15.7 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, and 3.4 assists per game; he also had a 41% field goal percentage throughout the year. Kashila ranked in the top eleven of the conference for all four categories. He had a game high 30 points on October 28 in the season opener against Dallas Christian College, and Kashila currently has 1,941 points in his SAGU career.

Senior guard Isaiah Boling was honored with the Sportsmanship Award for the first time in his career during the 2021-22 campaign; he was also named as an honorable mention all-conference player. The 6'3, Van Alstyne, Texas, product was the third most prolific scorer for the Lions, averaging 10.2 points per game while shooting 42% from the field and 36% from three. On the year, he made 51 three pointers and averaged 2.2 three pointers made per game to lead the Lions. He also dished out the third-most assists on the squad with 56. As a senior and captain, Boling led SAGU both on and off the court.

Finally, senior forward Nathan Bailey was selected to be on the all-defensive team for the 2021-22 season. Bailey led a SAGU defense that ranked third in the conference in steals per game with 8.52, second in rebounds per game with 40.4, and third in defensive rebounds per game with 29.1. Bailey himself pulled in 85 defensive rebounds on the year, averaging 5.8 rebounds per game and added 28 steals and 9 blocks on the year.

Delton Deal, Head Men's Basketball Coach, said, "I'm so proud of all these guys and what they have given to the program over the years. These awards are deserved and are a product of their character and hard work, and I'm glad they represent our program."

Lady Lions' Brisco honored

Jaycie Brisco was named to the Sooner Athletic All-Conference Honorable Mention team and the All-Freshmen team, the league office announced on Thursday. Brisco was the lone SAGU Women's Basketball player chosen for all-conference honors during the 2021-22 season.

Brisco ranked in the top ten of the conference in rebounds per game (7.3), assists per game (3.9), and steals per game (2.0). The freshman guard out of Snook, Texas, started in 27 games for the Lady Lions, and she averaged a team high 30.3 minutes per game. On the year, Brisco averaged 9.2 points per game, finishing the year with a total of 258 points scored. She also ended the season with a team leading 203 rebounds, 108 assists, and 57 steals.

Michael Sons, Head Women's Basketball Coach, said, "Jaycie has such a high work ethic, and she is an awesome teammate. She is a joy to coach. I'm so proud of her. It's fun to see selfless people get recognition."