Lions win SAC men’s hoops crown

SAGU Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY — SAGU outlasted Wayland Baptist 58-56 for the Sooner Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament championship Tuesday at the Gaulke Activity Center.

The contest came down to Joshua Kashila sinking a jump shot from the left side of the court with four seconds showing for SAGU. The Lions, ranked 24th in the NAIA, secured their third SAC Tournament title in five years.

SAGU (22-8) will face Central Methodist (Mo.) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11 at the Sheaffer Center on the SAGU campus as part of the NAIA Men's Basketball National Championship Opening Rounds, presented by Ballogy. The winner will face either Montana Tech or Mid-America Christian (Okla.) in the second round at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 at the Sheaffer Center, with the winner advancing to the NAIA National Championship final site in Kansas City, Mo.

The Lions overcame a nine-point deficit early in the second half. The Lions moved ahead by eight points with 3:19 left, but Wayland Baptist (19-13) fought back.

The Lions reeled off an 11-0 run, and Joel Polius had back-to-back jumpers to put SAGU on top 47-46 with 7:43 left. Polius dunk off the glass from Kashila punctuated the Lions onslaught, giving SAGU a 54-46 advantage with 3:19 to go.

Wayland Baptist responded with a 10-2 surge, and R.J. Mason nailed three free throws to tie the game 56-56 with 13 seconds left, but Kashila’s ame-winner sealed victory for the Lions.

Kashila, a senior from Angola, Luanda, became the SAC Tournament most valuable player after providing SAGU with 13.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game over the tournament. Kashila pitched in 12 points, three rebounds and two assists Tuesday. Polius, a senior from Castries, St. Lucia, fueled SAGU with 20 points and six rebounds in the title bout.

Nathan Bailey from the Lions made the all-tournament team. R.J. Mason and Jibrael Washington represented Wayland Baptist on the all-tournament squad, and Rashaun Coleman from Oklahoma City University and Science & Arts' Cameron Hines rounded out the all-tournament team.

Josh Servantez, a sophomore from Shallowater, Texas, turned in 20 points while shooting 4-for-9 from 3-point land for Wayland Baptist.