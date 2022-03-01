Lions advance to SAC championship game

SAGU Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY — SAGU men's basketball advanced to the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament championship game after their 78-64 win over the No. 3 seed Oklahoma City University on Monday afternoon in the Gaulke Activity Center.

The Lions advanced to face Wayland Baptist in the SAC championship game on Tuesday evening on the campus of Mid-America Christian.

SAGU held the Stars to shooting just 33 percent (22-65) from the field and 16 percent (6-36) from 3 while forcing 14 turnovers in route to their semifinals win. As a team, the Lions were able to capitalize with 12 second chance points and 40 points in the paint.

Joel Polius came up big for SAGU down low as he finished the night with a double-double scoring 19 points and pulling in 11 rebounds. Polius went 8-13 from the field and 3-3 from the charity stripe. Overall, the Lions shot 41 percent (25-61) from the field, 15 percent (4-26) from 3, and 83 percent (24-29) from the free throw line.

The game started with a 3-pointer from Isaiah Boling and over the next eight minutes of the first half SAGU and OCU stayed within two points of each other. Both teams came to battle as there were four different lead changes in the first half alone, but at the 12-minute mark Keenan Gooden started a 16-0 run for the Lions that took them to just five minutes left in the half. The Stars began to claw their way back into the game, but SAGU was able to maintain their comfort and take a 37-29 lead into halftime.

The second half started with Polius scoring the first 9 points to build the Lions' lead by 17. The Stars then went on an 8-0 run to pull within 10, but it was Polius again who found the bottom of the net for the Lions to take a 48-37 lead with 15 minutes left of play. SAGU continued to maintain their lead throughout a majority of the second half, but OCU never fell out of the game. Over the last three minutes of the game, though, the Lions went 11-12 from the free throw line.

Behind Polius’ 19-point, 11-rebound double-double, Nathan Bailey had 17 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist. Noah Boling added 11 points and 5 rebounds and went 9-9 from the free throw line. Joshua Kashila facilitated the offense as he had another near double-double with 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.