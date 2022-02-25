Lady Lions end season with loss

SAGU Athletics

BETHANY, Okla. — The SAGU women's basketball team suffered a 72-53 loss to Southwestern Christian University in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Opening Round on Tuesday night in the Pickens-Springer Gymnasium. The Lady Lions end their 2021-22 season with a 10-19 overall record and a 7-15 conference record.

SAGU Women's Basketball will not lose any seniors, as all 14 players are considered freshmen on the court.

The Lady Lions struggled in the first quarter as they were held to just 12 points while the Eagles came out hot, scoring 21 points. As a team SCU would shoot 49% from the field (28-57) and 42% from three (8-19). Seven of their eight three pointers throughout the game came from Tresha Yager. SAGU would start the second quarter on an 11-4 run to pull within two, but a quick three from Yager would swing the momentum back into the Eagles' favor. They would end up taking a 35-23 lead into halftime.

The Eagles would see their best quarter of the night, scoring 22 points in the third quarter. Yager continued with the hot hand hitting three three-pointers in a row at the 4:47 mark to pull the Eagles lead to as much as 21. The Lady Lions would see their best quarter of the night in the fourth quarter as they outscored Southwestern Christian, but the Eagles' lead was too much to overcome as they took the 72-53 victory. As a team, SAGU shot 30% from the field (22-72) and 26% from three (7-26).

Autumn Moore led the Lady Lions with 15 points, going 6-15 from the field and 2-4 from three. Moore also pulled in a team high 5 rebounds and dished out a team high 6 assists. Neeley Tilley-Bedick finished the night with 9 points, going 3-7 from deep. Jazra Williams added 8 points and 3 rebounds, while Jaycie Brisco finished with 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists.

During the 2021-22 season, the Lady Lions averaged 66.0 points per game with a 35.8 field goal percentage and a 27.8 three-point percentage. They also pulled in an average of 13.0 offensive rebounds per game and 27.6 defensive rebounds per game. SAGU was led by Rylee Lavender and Autumn Moore who both averaged 10.6 points per game. Jaycie Brisco averaged a team high 7.3 rebounds per game and a team high 3.8 assists per game. Brisco also finished the year averaging 9.2 points per game.

SAGU men’s game rescheduled

The Sooner Athletic Conference men's and women's basketball tournament quarterfinals originally scheduled for Thursday have been postponed to Friday due to the threat of inclement weather in the region.

Conference administrators made this decision in consideration of the safety of its league members' fans, staff and student-athletes.

Check the SAC as well as conference member web sites and social media for the latest information regarding adjusted game times.

SAGU Men's Basketball was scheduled to face the winner of the UNT Dallas vs. Mid-America Christian first round game on Friday night at 7 p.m. in the Sheaffer Center.