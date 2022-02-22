Lady Lions win regular-season finale

SAGU Athletics

GOODWELL, Okla. — The SAGU women's basketball team took an 80-72 win over Oklahoma Panhandle State University on Saturday in Anchor D. Arena. The Lady Lions were able to put in 10 second-chance points, and they outscored OPSU 32-22 in the paint.

A big third quarter lifted the Lady Lions over the Aggies as they shot 47 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3, and 80 percent from the free throw line outscoring OPSU 24-18. Overall, SAGU shot 40 percent from the field (27-67), 20 percent from 3 (3-15), and 82 percent from the free throw line (23-28). The defense for SAGU stepped up as they held OPSU to shooting just 36 percent from the field (24-65), 27 percent from 3 (10-36), and they caused 17 turnovers.

Autumn Moore once again led the Lady Lions scoring 25 points on 6-of-16 from the field and 13-of-16 from the foul line. Moore pulled in a team high 8 rebounds as well. Jazra Williams followed with 17 points and 6 rebounds, while Chanie Chambers finished the afternoon with 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists. Finally, Jaycie Brisco added 9 points, 6 rebounds, and a team high 3 assists.

SAGU finished the regular season 10-18 overall and 7-15 in Sooner Athletic Conference play. The Lady Lions will now head into the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament as the No. 9 seed, and they were scheduled to face Southwestern Christian University in Bethany, Okla, on Tuesday in the first round of the SAC tournament.

SAC men: OPSU 76, SAGU 66

GOODWELL, Okla. — The SAGU men's basketball team fell 76-66 to Oklahoma Panhandle State University. OPSU was able to capitalize with 25 points off of SAGU's 19 turnovers, and they added 15 second chance points.

With this loss, the Lions end the regular season 19-8 overall and 16-6 in Sooner Athletic Conference play. SAGU will now head into the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament as the No. 2 seed.

Because they end the regular season in the top four of the conference, the Lions will earn a first-round bye in the SAC tournament. They will face a conference opponent who has yet to be determined at home in the Sheaffer Center on Thursday.

The Lions were led by Noah Boling, who scored 13 points on 3-of-8 from 3 and 4-of-4 from the free throw line. Boling also dished out 4 assists. Isaiah Boling followed with 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists while Alerick Hall added 11 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists.