Hot-shooting Wayland Baptist denies Lions

SAGU Athletics

PLAINVIEW — The SAGU men's basketball team fell 94-74 to Wayland Baptist on Thursday night in the Hutcherson Center. The Pioneers made a season high 17 3-pointers on 36 attempts. Wayland would shoot 52 percent from the field and 47 percent from deep while the Lions were without three of their high-minute players: Nykolas Mason, Joshua Kashila, and Tyler Kinghorn.

The Lions couldn't overcome Wayland's high 3-point percentage and went into halftime down 56-35. In the second half, SAGU would start with an 18-3 run to pull within six, but Wayland found their shooting touch once again. The Pioneers were able to pull their lead above 12 at the nine-minute mark in the second half thanks to their seven 3-pointers, and the Lions couldn't catch up.

As a team, SAGU shot 47 percent from the field (27-57) and 34 percent from 3 (8-23). SAGU will finish the 2022 regular season in second place in the Sooner Athletic Conference. They will receive a first-round bye in the upcoming Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament.

Senior Nathan Bailey led the Lions with 22 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. Noah Boling and Joel Polius finished the night with 16 points each while Keenan Gooden finished with 7 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists.

SAGU will face Oklahoma Panhandle State University in their final regular season game of the 2022 season on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 3:45 p.m.

SAC women: WBU 104, SAGU 69

PLAINVIEW — The SAGU women's basketball team fell 104-69 to No. 10 Wayland Baptist on Thursday night in the Hutcherson Center.

The Lady Lions shot 29 percent from the field (22-75) and 29 percent from 3 (10-34), and the Flying Queens were able to capitalize off of SAGU's 16 turnovers with 25 points. Wayland Baptist was also able to push the pace of the game scoring 25 fast-break points compared to SAGU's 6. The Lady Lions couldn't slow down the Flying Queens down low either as they scored 60 points in the paint compared to SAGU's 16.

The Lady Lions were led by Autumn Moore, who scored 20 points on 7 of 19 shooting from the field, 2 of 4 from 3, and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Moore also pulled in 8 rebounds and dished out 4 assists. Chanie Chambers followed with 16 points on 4 of 15 shooting, 4 of 12 from 3, and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Rylee Lavender added 11 points while Jazra Williams pulled in a team high 11 rebounds.

SAGU will now face Oklahoma Panhandle State University in their final regular season game of the 2022 season on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.