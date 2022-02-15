SAGU hoops teams sweep Central Christian

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU men's basketball team took an 80-57 victory over Central Christian on Saturday afternoon in the Sheaffer Center. As this was SAGU's last regular season home game, the team recognized its six seniors: Jacob Rainey, Nathan Bailey, Joshua Kashila, Isaiah Boling, Joel Polius, and Nykolas Mason.

The Lions never trailed throughout the game, and they held the Tigers to shooting just 30 percent from the field and 25 percent from 3 while forcing 18 turnovers. SAGU was led by senior Nathan Bailey who had 24 points on 7-16 shooting from the field, 5-11 from 3, and 5-5 from the free throw line. Bailey also had a team high 9 rebounds.

Joel Polius had a dominant night in the paint scoring 17 points and pulling in 7 rebounds. Joshua Kashila and Keenan Gooden added 12 points each, and Kashila pulled in 6 rebounds while Gooden pulled in 7. Kashila also finished with a team high 5 assists. As a team the Lions shot 40 percent from the field, 31 percent from 3, and 73 percent from the free throw line.

SAC women: SAGU 83, CCC 59

SAGU women's basketball took an 83-59 victory over Central Christian on Saturday afternoon in the Sheaffer Center.

The Lady Lions defense stepped up to force 25 Central Christian turnovers while holding them to shooting just 32 percent from the field and 29 percent from 3. SAGU held Central Christian under 17 points in each of the four quarters while scoring 20 points or more in each quarter themselves.

SAGU was led by Jaycie Brisco who had 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. Jazra Williams and Autumn Moore followed with 12 points each while Williams pulled in 8 rebounds and Moore dished out 8 assists. Chanie Chambers added 11 points as she went 4-9 from the field and 3-7 from 3.