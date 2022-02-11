Lady Lions break into win column vs. Langston

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU women's basketball team took down Langston University 78-67 on Thursday night in the Sheaffer Center.

Rylee Lavender finished the night with 23 points going 8 of 15 from the floor and 7-12 from three. Autumn Moore added 22 points going 6 of 13 from the floor and 10 of 12 from the free throw line. The Lady Lions defense also forced 24 turnovers from Langston. With this win, SAGU sits at 8-16 overall and 5-13 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

The Langston offense came out firing as they shot 55 percent from the field and 100 percent from three in the first quarter while scoring 27 points, but that didn't deter the Lady Lions as their defense stepped up in the second quarter. SAGU was able to hold Langston to shooting just 37 percent in the second quarter while forcing eight turnovers. The Lady Lions started the second quarter on an 8-0 run to pull within seven, and Langston took a 44-36 lead into halftime.

SAGU continued to step up defensively in the third quarter as they held Langston to scoring just 14 points. The Lady Lions went on a 13-4 run midway through the third quarter to pull within two, but Langston was able to find their way to the free throw line to take a 58-53 lead into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter proved to be SAGU's best quarter as they scored 25 points and held Langston to a mere nine points. As a team, the Lady Lions shot 60 percent from the field and 66 percent from three in the fourth quarter. They also knocked down 11 of their 16 free throws. SAGU scored the first three points of the final quarter, and a three-pointer from Neeley Tilley-Bedick gave SAGU the 59-58 lead. The Lady Lions started the fourth quarter on a 16-4 run to take a 67-65 lead, and they ended with an 11-5 run to take the eventual win.

Jazra Williams had near double-double numbers with 12 points and 9 rebounds. Williams also dished out 4 assists. Jaycie Brisco facilitated the offense as she finished with a team high 5 assists and 9 rebounds while adding 5 points.

SAGU will now face Central Christian College on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Sheaffer Center.

SAC men: SAGU 92, Langston 52

There was never a doubt for the SAGU men's basketball team on Thursday night as they took a 92-52 victory over Langston University in the Sheaffer Center.

The Lions never trailed throughout the game, and 13 different SAGU players saw the court; 11 of the 13 played 12 or more minutes. With this 40-point victory, SAGU now sits at 18-6 on the year and 15-4 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

SAGU started the game on a 30-7 run, which lasted through the first 10 minutes of the first half. In the first half, the Lions shot 68 percent (22-32) from the field, and 60 percent (9-15) from three outscoring Langston 58-34. In the second half, SAGU held Langston to just 18 points while forcing nine turnovers. Throughout the game, the Lions were able to score 38 points in the paint while Langston scored just 12. Kaleb Hughley took over for SAGU in the second half as he scored 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting while pulling in 6 rebounds, leading the Lions to an eventual victory.

Five SAGU players saw double digit figures as they were led by Nathan Bailey and Joel Polius who both finished with 14 points. Bailey went 4-6 from three and 2-2 at the free throw line while pulling in 5 rebounds. Polius had a double-double on the night as he scored 14 points and pulled in 11 rebounds. Isaiah Boling and Tyler Kinghorn each added 12 points. Boling went 4-6 from three while Kinghorn went 6-7 from the field while pulling in 6 rebounds. Finally, Kaleb Hughley finished the night with 11 points, all of which came in the second half. As a team, the Lions shot 57 percent from the field and 48 percent from three.

SAGU will now face Central Christian College on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. in the Sheaffer Center.