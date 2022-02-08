Kashila, SAGU men ease past SCU on road

SAGU Athletics

BETHANY, Okla. — The SAGU men's basketball team took a 79-64 win over Southwestern Christian on Saturday night in the Pickens-Springer Gymnasium. The Lions never trailed the Eagles during the matchup, and Joshua Kashila's 21-point game allowed SAGU to cruise to their 17th win of the season.

SAGU came out of the gate playing fast, and midway through the first half SAGU went on a 17-4 run to take a 21-point lead over Southwestern Christian. The Lions held the Eagles to shooting just 19 percent from the field in the first half and 22 percent from 3. On the night, the SAGU defense forced 21 turnovers from the Eagles and took 13 steals. The Lions went into halftime leading 37-20.

The Eagles were able to pull within 10 midway through the second half, but they were never able to overcome the fast pace offense from the Lions. As the Eagles pulled within 10, Kashila answered with a big 3 that sent the Lions on a 12-5 run. They were able to maintain their lead throughout the rest of the second half.

Overall, SAGU now sits at 17-5 and 14-3 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

Kashila led the Lions with 21 points shooting 8 of 15 from the field and 5 of 9 from 3. Kashila also pulled in 6 rebounds, dished out 3 assists, and added 3 steals. Isaiah Boling finished the night with 14 points on 3 of 9 from 3, 4 of 10 from the field, and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Nykolas Mason added 11 points, 7 rebounds, and a team high 7 assists while Nathan Bailey added 6 points and team high 9 rebounds.

SAGU faced Mid-America Christian at home on Monday evening in the Sheaffer Center.

SAC women: SCU 63, SAGU 55

BETHANY, Okla. — The SAGU women's basketball team fell 63-55 to Southwestern Christian University on Saturday night in the Pickens-Springer Gymnasium.

The Lady Lions couldn't find a rhythm in the first quarter as the Eagles went on a 12-3 run starting at the nine-minute mark. SAGU shot a mere 23 percent from the field in the first quarter while the Eagles shot 47 percent. SAGU picked up their defensive play in the second quarter holding Southwestern to shooting just 29 percent, but the Lady Lions continued to struggle offensively shooting just 11 percent from the field and 14 percent from 3 in the second quarter. They trailed 33-16 at the half.

SAGU began to get better looks in the second half, but their deficit was too much to overcome. Overall, the Lady Lions forced 26 turnovers from the Eagles and held them to shooting just 36 percent from the field and 16 percent from 3. Ultimately, the Lady Lions clawed back into the game in the fourth quarter pulling within five, but a tough shooting night was their demise.

As a team, SAGU shot 28 percent from the field and 25 percent from 3. The Lady Lions now sit at 7-17 overall and 4-14 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

Three SAGU players saw double digits on the night. Autumn Moore led the way with 19 points and 3 assists while Chanie Chambers followed with 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. Rylee Lavender added 10 points as well.

SAGU will now face Langston on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Sheaffer Center.