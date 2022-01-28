Lions’ Mason is SAC player of week

SAGU Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY – In leading SAGU to three big home wins, including a victory against No. 15 Science & Arts, Nykolas Mason has been named the Sooner Athletic Conference player of the week for Jan. 17-23.

It is the second time this season the senior guard has been selected for the SAC player of the week and marks the sixth time in his SAGU career he has received the award.

The 6-6 combo guard averaged 18.0 points on 59 percent shooting while averaging 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game between the three contests for the week.

In limited action during the Lions' 85-69 win over UNT Dallas on Jan. 18, Mason scored eight points on 4-of-5 from the floor but was a big facilitator on the offense with four assists.

The Frisco product made a much bigger impact on the offensive end in an 88-68 win over Texas Wesleyan on Jan. 20. Mason scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting and ripped down a team-high seven boards while dishing out a pair of dimes.

In a battle of two NAIA top-25 teams, Mason balled out in a dominating 105-79 victory over No. 15 Science & Arts on Saturday. Mason notched his 12th 20-plus point game and his first double-double of the season, scoring a game-high 25 points on 11-for-17 from the floor with 10 rebounds and three assists.

Currently, Mason leads the SAC in scoring with a 20.6 ppg average and is the third-most prolific shooter in the league with a 58.1 field goal percentage.

Other nominees: Derek Dantzler, Southwestern Christian; Tony Dorsey, Mid-America Christian; Parrish Hewitt, Wayland Baptist; Kristian Lafayette, Texas Wesleyan; Nemanja Obradovic, John Brown; Elvin Rodriguez, Science & Arts; Naythan Shaw-Clark, Langston; Romario Spence, Oklahoma City; Jalen Thomas, Panhandle State