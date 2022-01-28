Barrage of 3s sinks SAGU in overtime

SAGU Athletics

OKLAHOMA CITY — The SAGU men's basketball team lost in overtime 89-83 to Oklahoma City University on Thursday night in the Abe Lemons Arena. This was the first game of the 2021-2022 season the Lions have been forced into an overtime, and this marks just their second conference loss on the year.

Overall, SAGU now sits at 16-4 on the year and 13-2 in Sooner Athletic Conference play. The Lions still hold the No. 1 spot in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

SAGU started the first half strong taking a 41-31 lead into halftime and building their lead to 12 at the start of the second half. OCU went on to sink 13 3-pointers in the second half and overtime. They totaled 18 3-pointers throughout the game.

Late in regulation, OCU sank a jump shot from the top of the key with 39 seconds left to provide the Stars with a 76-74 advantage. Nykolas Mason answered with a bucket with 19 seconds showing to tie the game and send the contest to overtime. In overtime, the Stars struck for back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers propelling OCU to an eventual win.

Joel Polius finished the night leading the Lions with 15 points and 6 rebounds on 7-9 shooting. Joshua Kashila added 14 points and 7 rebounds while Mason added 12 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists. Isaiah Boling also finished with 10 points, shooting 2-5 from beyond the arc. As a team, the Lions shot 48 percent from the field and 38 percent from 3 while the Stars shot 44 percent from the field and 47 percent from 3.

The Lions will now face John Brown University on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. in Siloam Springs, Ark.

SAC women: OCU 78, SAGU 57

OKLAHOMA CITY — The SAGU women's basketball team fell 78-57 on the road to Oklahoma City University on Thursday night in Abe Lemons Arena. The Lady Lions now sit at 7-14 on the year and 4-11 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

SAGU was never able to catch up to the Stars as OCU took a 5-3 lead at the 9:10 mark of the first quarter, and they led for the rest of the night. Midway through the first quarter Oklahoma City went on an 8-0 run and hit a 3 at the first quarter buzzer to take an 18-9 lead into the second quarter. The Stars were able to maintain their lead as SAGU trailed 41-22 at the half.

SAGU begin to battle back in the second half as they pulled within 16 points, but OCU went on a 7-2 run late in the fourth quarter to take the victory.

Rylee Lavender led the Lady Lions with 11 points and 4 assists while Cammi Teplicek finished with 10 points and 4 rebounds. Kyla McMinn added 9 points and 4 rebounds while Jaycie Brisco finished with a team high 10 rebounds.

SAGU will travel to face John Brown University on Saturday at 2 p.m.