First-place Lions rout No. 15 S&A at home

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU men's basketball team came out on fire as they defeated No. 15 nationally-ranked Science and Arts of Oklahoma, 105-79, on Saturday afternoon in the Sheaffer Center.

As a team, the Lions shot 52 percent (39-75) from the field and 41 percent (11-27) from 3.

The Lions now hold sole possession of first place in the Sooner Athletic Conference standings. SAGU has defeated Science and Arts in both matchups during the 2021-2022 season. The Lions now improve to 16-3 on the year and 13-1 in conference play.

SAGU came out of the gate hot in the first half shooting 54 percent from the field (21-29), 50 percent from 3 (8-16), and 100 percent from the free throw line (5-5). As a team the Lions scored 55 points in the first half alone.

Nykolas Mason gave the Lions their first five points with a jumper and a 3 within the first 1:30 of the game. Nathan Bailey then hit back-to-back 3s to put SAGU up by six. The Lions wemt on to maintain their lead for the rest of the game.

With just over 10 minutes in the half, SAGU went on a 9-0 run to put them up 24-9 while the Drovers were able to stay in the game, they couldn't find a rhythm to lessen the Lions lead. SAGU took a 55-39 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Drovers started with a 15-6 run as Cameron Hines started to find his touch from 3 pulling within seven. SAGU's first half momentum carried over to their defense, though, as they held Science and Arts to shooting 39 percent from the field (14-36) and 32 percent from 3 (6-19) in the second half.

As a team, the Drovers shot 42 percent from the field (30-72), 34 percent from 3 (11-32), and just 50 percent from the free throw line (8-16).

With just 10 minutes left in the half, the Lions went on a 22-0 run over seven minutes of play. A Drover's free throw at the 3:46 mark ended their scoreless drought.

Mason, the Sooner Athletic Conference's leading scorer, went 11-17 from the field with a double-double as he finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Kinghorn, the big man from Billings, Montana, went 9-11 from the field, 2-2 from 3, and 5-7 from the free throw line as he finished the afternoon with 25 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block. Isaiah Boling shot 50 percent from 3 giving the Lions 15 points and dishing out 4 assists. Bailey added 12 points while Keenan Gooden gave SAGU 8 points and dished out a team high 10 assists. Joshua Kashila once again controlled the Lions offense as he finished with 6 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists in his 26 minutes played.

SAGU ends its homestretch over the last two weeks going 5-0, and they now sit in sole possession of first place in the Sooner Athletic Conference. They will now travel to Oklahoma City to face the OCU Stars on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. in the Abe Lemons Arena.

SAC women: USAO 80, SAGU 52

The SAGU Women's Basketball team fell 80-52 to Science and Arts on Saturday afternoon in the Sheaffer Center.

The Lady Lions could not a find a rhythm in their offense as they shot just 32 percent (18-57) from the field, 21 percent (6-29) from 3, and 59 percent (10-17) from the free throw line. They also totaled 31 turnovers throughout the game while Science and Arts scored 36 points off of the SAGU turnovers.

Autumn Moore saw a good offensive game as she finished with 17 points and added 7 rebounds. Rylee Lavender added 9 points on 3-8 shooting from 3 while Jaycie Brisco gave the Lady Lions 4 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists.

SAGU will face Oklahoma City University on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Abe Lemons Arena.