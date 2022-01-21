First-place SAGU men in control at home vs. TWU

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU men's basketball team took a dominant 88-68 victory over Texas Wesleyan University on Thursday night in the Sheaffer Center.

The Lions (15-3, 12-1 Sooner Athletic Conference) only trailed after the Rams' opening bucket and led Texas Wesleyan for 38 of the 40 minutes. As a team, SAGU shot 46 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3. They were able to capitalize scoring 31 points off of Texas Wesleyan's 22 turnovers.

Five SAGU players saw double digits on the night.

Nykolas Mason led the Lions with 21 points and 7 rebounds. Mason currently leads the Sooner Athletic Conference in scoring averaging 20.3 points per game.

Joshua Kashila also added 17 points on 7-12 shooting while dishing out a team-high 4 assists. He sits at No. 5 in the SAC in scoring averaging 16.6 points per game.

Nathan Bailey went 4-6 from three to give SAGU 12 points while Isaiah Boling went 3-6 from 3 and 2-2 from the free throw line to give SAGU 11 points. Keenan Gooden added 10 points and 5 rebounds as he went 4-6 from the field and 2-2 from 3.

The Lions will now face No. 15 nationally ranked Science and Arts on Saturday in the Sheaffer Center. SAGU currently sits at No. 12 in the latest NAIA Men's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The Lions also hold the No. 1 spot in the SAC while the Drovers sit at No. 2. Tip-off is set for 3:45 p.m.

SAC women: TWU 87, SAGU 74

The SAGU women's basketball team fell 87-74 to Texas Wesleyan University on Thursday night in the Sheaffer Center.

The Lady Lions (7-12, 4-9) came out hot scoring 27 points in the first quarter and took a 46-34 lead into halftime over the 15-2 Rams.

In the first quarter, SAGU shot 47 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3, and 100 percent from the free throw line.

They began to teeter in the second quarter shooting 46 percent from the field but just 16 percent from deep.

With a 46-34 lead at halftime, the Lady Lions could not get a rhythm in the third quarter scoring just 12 points while the Rams shot 47 percent from the field outscoring the Lady Lions 24-12.

SAGU and Texas Wesleyan went into the fourth quarter tied 58-58, but the Rams came out firing on all cylinders as they went on 10-2 run to start the quarter. The Rams went on to shoot 50 percent from the field in the fourth quarter.

As a team, Texas Wesleyan totaled 31 offensive rebounds and scored 24 second-chance points.

Six SAGU players saw double digits on the night.

Rylee Lavender led the Lady Lions with 13 points while Mary Jo Parker, Jaycie Brisco, and Autumn Moore each added 10 points. Kyla McMinn had 15 points on 5-8 shooting, and Jazra Williams added 11 points.

The SAGU women's basketball team will now face Science and Arts on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Sheaffer Center.