Pointer on mend after severe injury

Barbara Boxleitner

Daily Light correspondent

Destinee Pointer is playing college basketball closer to home.

The Waxahachie High School graduate is a senior for Xavier University of Louisiana after being on teams at University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Chicago State University and Rocky Mountain College.

Though in her second year at Xavier, she is playing for the first time after missing last season. She said she tore her Achilles tendon during a preseason practice and underwent September 2020 surgery. She was unable to do basketball activities for nine months.

The guard played in the first 12 games and started four. She averaged 8.3 points, third on the team, and scored in double figures six times, including a season-high 16 points at Dillard.

She has become more versatile in her offensive attack, for she was second on the squad in 3-point attempts per game and completed 34.6 percent of them. Three of the four games she had at least 11 points, she converted three 3-pointers.

"Before I was driving. Now I have to work on the ball," said Pointer, who averaged 10.1 points her junior year at Rocky Mountain, when she started 18 of the 24 games she played. "He (coach) basically wants me to knock down a few 3s."

During the recent winter break, she said, she worked on her shooting. "I'm not playing to my potential," she said. "I'm not taking the shots I need to take. I'm too focused on trying to be perfect."

She averaged 2.2 rebounds.

More women's basketball

University of Dallas freshman Brionna Parker had a season-high five points against Colorado College. The Waxahachie alumna had season bests of 10 rebounds and four blocked shots in the next game, when she had four points.

Sophomore Makaila Glaster-Brown had 10 points for Central Georgia Technical College against Southern Union State. The sophomore out of Red Oak High had two rebounds and two assists.

Men's basketball

The Lone Star Conference named former Indian Larry Wise its offensive player of the week Jan. 10. The West Texas A & M University sophomore was cited for averaging 23 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists during two wins. He also earned the honor during December.

Past Indian Addison Russ averaged 10 points in 19 games for Dallas College-Mountain View. The freshman reached double figures in scoring nine times, including four consecutive in November, and had a high of 22 against Southwestern Christian.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.