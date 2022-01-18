Boling’s game-winner lifts Lions over Wayland

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU men's basketball team got its 10th conference win on Saturday afternoon in the Sheaffer Center as they overtook Wayland Baptist in the final seconds of the game to get a 67-65 win.

With just 14 seconds left in the game, Isaiah Boling hit a game winning 3-pointer to put the Lions up 67-65. The Pioneers missed the attempted 3 at the buzzer giving SAGU the victory. Boling hit three 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the game to bring the Lions back, including the game-winning 3.

The lead changed five different times throughout the game, and four different times the score was tied. SAGU trailed much of the game and go down 36-32 at the half. In the first half, Wayland Baptist shot 46.4% from the field, 50% from 3, and 85% from the free throw line, while SAGU shot 48.1% from the field but just 18% from 3. SAGU could not find an offensive rhythm in the first half totaling 10 turnovers.

Halfway through the second half the Lions regained the lead 46-40, but the Pioneers battled back going on an 11-0 run to put them up 51-46. Boling began heating up with less than 10 minutes left pulling the Lions within two, but the Pioneers' two guards, Parrish Hewitt and RJ Mason, continued to make plays as they combined for 22 of Wayland’s 29 second half points.

With just two minutes left in the game, Boling hit a 3 to pull the Lions within six points and Nathan Bailey would follow with a three of his own at 1:30 mark to bring SAGU within three. After a SAGU foul, with just one minute left in the game, Wayland's RJ Mason sank a free throw to put the Pioneers up 65-61. On the next possession, Boling hit another 3 to bring SAGU within one. After a big stop, the Lions charged down the floor and found Boling once again at the top of the key. With just eight seconds left, Boling hit the game-winning 3 to put the Lions up by two. SAGU ended up getting a stop at the buzzer.

Boling led the Lions with 23 points, and 21 of his 23 points came in the second half. Boling went 6-6 from 3 in the second half and 6-9 on the day. He also added three rebounds and three assists. Nykolas Mason followed with 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Tyler Kinghorn added 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists while Bailey finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

With this victory, SAGU now sits at 13-3 overall and 10-1 in Sooner Athletic Conference play. They also hold the number one spot in the SAC. The Lions were scheduled to continue their home stretch against the University of North Texas Dallas on Tuesday night in the Sheaffer Center.