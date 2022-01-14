Huge fourth quarter sparks Lady Lions

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU women's basketball team took an 80-54 victory over Oklahoma Panhandle State University on Thursday night in the Sheaffer Center. The Lady Lions outscored the Aggies in three of the four quarters, including a huge 30-8 fourth quarter.

Both teams stayed within six points of each other throughout the first and second quarter, and a buzzer-beating three from Meg Brady gave the Lady Lions a 34-29 edge going into halftime.

SAGU continued their hot shooting as Mary Jo Parker opened the third quarter with a big three to put the Lady Lions up 37-29. They started the second half on a 10-0 run and build their lead by 16, but OPSU battled back to pull within 4 going into the fourth quarter. The Lady Lions never lost their lead though as they started the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run.

As an offense in the fourth quarter, SAGU shot 63.2 percent from the field and 60 percent from three scoring 30 points and holding OPSU to just 8 giving SAGU the victory.

SAGU now sits at 6-10 overall and 3-7 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

The Lady Lions were led by freshman Jazra Williams who scored 19 points going 7-13 from the field and 5-6 from the free throw line while pulling in 7 rebounds. Jaycie Brisco saw double-double numbers with 17 points and 12 rebounds. She also dished out a team high 8 assists. Rylee Lavender put up 11 points shooting 50 percent from the field and 100 percent from the free throw line. Finally, Kyla McMinn added 10 points and pulled in 7 rebounds.

SAGU will now face Wayland Baptist University on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Sheaffer Center.

SAC men: SAGU 86, OPSU 68

The SAGU men's basketball team took an 86-68 victory over Oklahoma Panhandle State University on Thursday night in the Sheaffer Center. The Lions never trailed in the game and continued to build their lead into the second half.

During the first half, SAGU maintained a 10-point lead, and a block by Tyler Kinghorn leading to a fastbreak dunk by Joshua Kashila gave the Lions a 39-27 lead heading into halftime.

The Lions shot 50 percent in the second half and dominated the paint finishing with 44 points down low throughout the game.

SAGU now sits at 12-3 on the year and 9-1 in Sooner Athletic Conference play. As a team the Lions shot 48.5 percent from the field and forced 22 OPSU turnovers.

Kinghorn, the 6'7” junior from Billings, Montana, finished leading SAGU with 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals. Nykolas Mason and Kashila each added 14 points, and Kashila pulled in a team high 11 rebounds giving him a double-double on the night. Mason also added 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and three steals. Nathan Bailey finished the night with 10 points shooting 50 percent from three and 40 percent from the field.

SAGU will now face Wayland Baptist University on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. in the Sheaffer Center.