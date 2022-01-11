SAGU dominates road win over Langston

SAGU Athletics

LANGSTON, Okla. — The SAGU men's basketball team dominated Langston University on Saturday afternoon, taking a 79-53 victory.

SAGU trailed only once, which came in the first two minutes of the game. The Lions saw a great performance in the paint, outscoring Langston 52-26 down low. SAGU now sits at 11-3 overall and 8-1 in Sooner Athletic Conference play. They also hold the No. 1 spot in the SAC.

Nykolas Mason led the Lions with 22 points as he went 10-14 from the field, including 1-1 from three and 1-2 from the free throw line. Mason also added 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Tyler Kinghorn followed with 18 points shooting 88% from the field. Joshua Kashila also added 16 points on 7-17 from the field. Kashila also had 9 rebounds and 4 assists. As a team, the Lions shot 51% from the field.

SAGU will begin a five-game home stretch on Thursday as they face Oklahoma Panhandle State University in the Sheaffer Center. Tip-off is set for 7:45 PM.

SAC women: Langston 92, SAGU 78

LANGSTON, Okla. — The SAGU women's basketball team couldn't overcome Langston University as they fell 92-78 on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Lions got down early in the first quarter as they trailed by as much as 11, but they battled back in the second quarter to regain the lead after going on a 7-0 run to start the quarter. Both teams exchanged buckets, and Langston took a 40-39 lead into halftime.

Both teams continued to battle in the third quarter staying within five points of each other, but a big fourth quarter gave Langston the edge over SAGU. Langston went on to have a 30-point fourth quarter, securing the victory over SAGU.

Turnovers plagued the Lady Lions throughout the game as they totaled 25 turnovers, and Langston scored 42 points off SAGU's turnovers. The Lady Lions now sit at 5-10 on the year and 2-7 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

Four SAGU players saw double-digits in the afternoon battle. Kyla McMinn led the way with 16 points as she went 4-9 from the field and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line. She also led SAGU with 8 rebounds. Autumn Moore filled the stat sheet with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and a team high 5 assists. Rylee Lavender and Mary Jo Parker also added 12 points each.

SAGU will return home on Thursday for a five-game home stretch. They will face Oklahoma Panhandle State University in the Sheaffer Center at 6 p.m.