SAGU women’s game canceled Thursday

SAGU Athletics

McPHERSON, Kan. — The SAGU women's basketball game against Central Christian College originally set for Thursday was canceled due to health and safety concerns within the Central Christian women's basketball program.

The Lady Lions will receive a 2-0 forfeit win. The decision will count on the teams' overall and Sooner Athletic Conference record. The game will not be rescheduled. SAGU now sits at 5-9 overall and 2-6 in conference.

The SAGU men’s basketball team played as scheduled on Thursday night, taking a 78-58 victory. No statistics were available as of press time. Their record improves to 10-3 overall and 7-1 in conference play.

The Lady Lions and Lions are both set to face Langston on Saturday in Langston, Okla. Tip-off for the women’s game is set for 2 p.m., with the men to follow at 3:45 p.m.

Following the Langston games, both SAGU teams will begin a stretch of five consecutive home games next Thursday, Jan. 13, against Oklahoma Panhandle State University in the Sheaffer Center gymnasium.