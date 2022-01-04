SAGU men suffer first conference loss

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU men's basketball team suffered their first conference loss of the 2021-2022 season on Monday night in the Sheaffer Center as they fell to Southwestern Christian, 94-92, in a second-half thriller.

SAGU was down 51-45 at halftime but scored 47 points in the second half to lessen the deficit. The Eagles shot a huge 55 percent from the field throughout the night including shooting 60 percent in the second half. The Lions shot 45 percent from the floor and only 23 percent from three.

SAGU remains in first place in the Sooner Athletic Conference despite the loss, and they are now 9-3 on the year and 6-1 in conference play.

Each team battled in the first half as the lead changed six different times, but Southwestern Christian was able to pull away in the final minute going on a 6-0 run. The Eagles led by as much as 15 in the second half, but the Lions were able to battle back in the final five minutes of the game thanks to two big 3-pointers by Isaiah Boling and two great drives by Jacob Rainey. Despite the comeback, the Eagles were able to get a stop on the Lions’ final possession giving them the victory.

SAGU was led by Joshua Kashila, who finished with a double-double on the night. Kashila had 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. He led SAGU in both points and rebounds. Isaiah Boling added 16 points going 3-9 from deep while Tyler Kinghorn also added 16 points and 7 rebounds. Nykolas Mason saw 15 points going 4-10 from the field and 6-6 from the free throw line, and Cory Hicks and Rainey each added 6 points as well.

The Lions will now go on the road on Thursday to face Central Christian College in McPherson, Kansas. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m.

SAC men: SAGU 80. MACU 58

OKLAHOMA CITY — The SAGU men's basketball team took an 80-58 victory over Mid-America Christian University on Saturday afternoon in Gaulke Activity Center. From the tip to the final buzzer the Lions never trailed, dominating their way to victory.

As a team, the Lions shot 52 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep, and 12 different players from SAGU saw the court throughout the game. Four Lions saw themselves in double digits, led once again by Mason with 18 points on 4-6 shooting and 10-15 from the charity stripe. He also pulled in 7 rebounds and dished out 4 assists. Mason currently leads the Sooner Athletic Conference in points per game averaging 22.3 in his 11 games played. He also currently leads the SAC with 245 points.

Kashila followed with 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists while Joel Polius totaled 13 points and had a team high 10 rebounds giving himself a double-double. Isaiah Boling went 4-9 from three giving him 12 points while dishing out 2 assists and pulling in 4 rebounds.