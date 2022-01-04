Lady Lions drop pair of SAC games

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU women's basketball team suffered a 72-56 loss to Southwestern Christian University on Monday night in the Sheaffer Center.

The Lady Lions shot a mere 36 percent from the field while the Eagles were able to break the 40 percent mark from the field. SAGU now sits at 4-9 on the year and 1-6 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

The Lady Lions battled the Eagles in the first half as each team gained the lead three different times, but a strong defensive stand from Southwestern Christian in the third quarter allowed the Eagles to take a 52-38 lead into the fourth quarter. The Lady Lions were only able to score seven points in the third quarter and shot just 10 percent from the floor. They shot 42 percent in the second quarter and 61 percent in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Lions saw three players in double digits, led by Autumn Moore who shot 50 percent from the floor. Moore totaled 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Neeley Tilley-Bedick and Kyla McMinn each added 10 points as well.

SAGU will now face Central Christian on the road in McPherson, Kansas, on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

SAC women: MACU 71, SAGU 58

OKLAHOMA CITY — The SAGU women's basketball team fell 71-58 to Mid-America Christian University on Saturday afternoon in Gaulke Activity Center.

The Lady Lions took a 32-28 lead into halftime, but the Evangels came out with a hot shooting hand in the third and fourth quarter to take the victory over SAGU.

As a team, the Lady Lions shot 32.8 percent from the field and went 9-10 from the free throw line. They saw their best shooting percentage in the first and second quarter while MACU saw their best in the third and fourth quarter. SAGU totaled eight steals on the afternoon and scored 20 points in the paint. They also saw 17 points off the Evangel's turnovers.

Two Lady Lions had double digits on Saturday afternoon. Jaycie Brisco and Moore each scored twelve points, and Brisco led the team with seven rebounds. Moore and Brisco each added three steals each as well. Jazra Williams ended the afternoon with eight points, five rebounds, and two assists while Mary Jo Parker added six points, five rebounds, and an assist.