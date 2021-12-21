Lady Lions edged on home court

SAGU Athletics

The SAGU women's basketball team saw a late game thriller as they faced Friends University on Friday night in the Sheaffer Center. The Lady Lions exploded in the second half, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Falcons, as SAGU lost 69-66.

An even first quarter saw both teams exchanging buckets, and the Lady Lions went 3-4 from deep to maintain a tie game at 17-17. Friends began to pull away in the second quarter shooting 46 percent from the field and 50 percent from three, but the Lady Lions were able to claw their way back into the game going into halftime down 34-31.

The second half started slow for SAGU as the Falcons went up by 13 quickly, but that didn’t deter the Lady Lions as they picked up the pace of play with a few great jumpers from Jaycie Brisco and great play in the paint by Cammi Teplicek. The Lady Lions were able to regain the lead and go into the fourth quarter up 51-50.

Both the Falcons and the Lady Lions battled throughout the fourth quarter staying within three points of each other throughout the entirety of the quarter. With 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Brisco hit a big three to tie the game 66-66, but a late foul with five seconds left from SAGU would cost them.

The Falcons' Bridget Busbee sank one of her free throws to give Friends the 67-66 lead. After a quick turnover from the Lady Lions, the Falcons regained the ball and forced SAGU to foul. Friends' Lacy Carrie ended up sinking both of her free throws to give the Falcons the victory.

Brisco led the Lady Lions with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists while making big shot after big shot for SAGU. She also had zero turnovers on the night and added 4 steals. Jazra Williams and Neeley Tilley-Bedick each had 10 points, and Chanie Chambers added 6 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from three.

The Lady Lions will now wait to play until 2022 where they will continue Sooner Athletic Conference play. SAGU will travel to Mid-America Christian University to face the Evangels in their sixth conference game. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, in the Gaulke Activity Center.