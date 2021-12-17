SAGU men drop pre-holiday finale

SAGU Athletics

SAGU men's basketball faced off against Louisiana State University Shreveport on Wednesday afternoon in the Sheaffer Center. The Lions fell 85-78 to the Pilots, giving SAGU just their second loss of the year. They now sit at 8-2 overall.

The Lions couldn't find a rhythm shooting just 37% from the field while going 1-12 from deep. The Pilots got off to a quick start shooting 46% from the field and from three, and they would take a 41-35 lead into halftime.

As both teams battled during the entirety of the second half, the Lions couldn't stop the Pilots from continuing their hot streak. SAGU would trail by fourteen in the second half, but they battled back to pull within six in final minute of the game. LSUS would go on to sink 11 of their 14 free throws in the final minute of the game after two big three-point shots by Nykolas Mason and Noah Boling, and the Pilots were able to sneak away with a victory.

Mason had 28 points and 9 rebounds in the SAGU loss. Joshua Kashila followed with 18 points and 7 rebounds while dishing out 4 assists. Nathan Bailey added 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists as well.

SAGU will now return to conference play in January. They will be on the road facing Mid-America Christian University on Jan. 1. Tip-off is set for 3:45 p.m. in the Gaulke Activity Center.

Women: Texas College 75, SAGU 70

The SAGU women's basketball team fell 75-70 to Texas College in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday night in the Sheaffer Center.

Both teams battled in the first half as SAGU went into halftime down 31-30, but it was the Steers who pulled away with a big third quarter shooting 47% from the field. The Lady Lions would battle back in the fourth to pull within three, but Texas College would hold on to take the 75-70 victory. The Lady Lions now sit at 4-6 on the year.

SAGU got off to hot start from three in the first quarter shooting 50% from deep, but they would end the night shooting just 28% from three and 39% from the field. The Lady Lions were able to knock down their free throws from the charity stripe, shooting 91% on the night. They went 8-8 in the fourth quarter helping pace their comeback.

The Lady Lions saw four players with double digits on the night. Jaycie Brisco led the way as she put up a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 44% from three. Brisco also led the team with 3 assists. Autumn Moore followed with 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists. Moore went 6-6 from the free throw line as well. Chanie Chambers added 11 points and 4 rebounds while Kyla McMinn added 10 points going 4-4 from the free throw line and shooting 75% from the field.

SAGU was scheduled to face Friends University in a non-conference matchup on Friday evening in the Sheaffer Center.